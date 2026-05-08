Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Citizens Jmp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citizens Jmp from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market outperform" rating on the software maker's stock. Citizens Jmp's price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.45% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Paylocity from $188.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Paylocity from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $169.00.

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Paylocity Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 454,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,327. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $92.99 and a fifty-two week high of $201.97. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.37 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 23.44%. Paylocity's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Paylocity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,472 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Paylocity

Here are the key news stories impacting Paylocity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results beat expectations — Paylocity reported EPS of $2.89 (vs. consensus ~ $2.58) and revenue of $502.3M, topping estimates. The beat supports the stock move and underpins margin/earnings durability despite year-over-year revenue pressure. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Quarterly results beat expectations — Paylocity reported EPS of $2.89 (vs. consensus ~ $2.58) and revenue of $502.3M, topping estimates. The beat supports the stock move and underpins margin/earnings durability despite year-over-year revenue pressure. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance raised/updated — Paylocity issued Q4 FY2026 revenue guidance of $428.4M–$433.4M, above the prior consensus (~$424.0M). A guidance beat on revenue is a near-term catalyst for upside. Press Release

Revenue guidance raised/updated — Paylocity issued Q4 FY2026 revenue guidance of $428.4M–$433.4M, above the prior consensus (~$424.0M). A guidance beat on revenue is a near-term catalyst for upside. Positive Sentiment: BMO raises price target to $143 with an "outperform" — BMO lifted its PT from $135 to $143, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling analyst confidence after the results. TickerReport

BMO raises price target to $143 with an "outperform" — BMO lifted its PT from $135 to $143, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling analyst confidence after the results. Neutral Sentiment: Stephens cuts price target to $120 and moves to "equal weight" — a more cautious view that offsets some of the bullish momentum; indicates divergent analyst opinions on valuation and near-term growth. Benzinga

Stephens cuts price target to $120 and moves to "equal weight" — a more cautious view that offsets some of the bullish momentum; indicates divergent analyst opinions on valuation and near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling reported — Conestoga Capital Advisors sold PCTY in Q1, which could add selling pressure or signal less conviction among some asset managers. Size and context matter, but investors should note reduced institutional ownership. InsiderMonkey

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity NASDAQ: PCTY is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software designed to streamline workforce administration for mid-sized organizations. The company's integrated platform automates core functions such as payroll processing, benefits administration, time and labor tracking, and compliance management, enabling employers to manage employee data more efficiently and reduce administrative burdens.

In addition to payroll and HR capabilities, Paylocity offers talent management solutions including recruiting, onboarding, performance tracking, and learning management.

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