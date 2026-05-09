Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $261.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.12 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 6.76%.The firm's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Payoneer Global's conference call:

B2B is the growth engine — B2B volume rose 44% YoY (more than doubling sequentially), total volume grew 16% to >$22B, ARPU ex-interest +22%, and customer funds on platform reached $7.6B (+15%), signaling successful up‑market capture and higher‑value customers.

— B2B volume rose 44% YoY (more than doubling sequentially), total volume grew 16% to >$22B, ARPU ex-interest +22%, and customer funds on platform reached $7.6B (+15%), signaling successful up‑market capture and higher‑value customers. Profitability and upgraded guidance — Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $69M (27% margin) with adjusted EBITDA ex‑interest $18M (company high), and management raised FY2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $285–295M while targeting $90M core adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint.

— Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $69M (27% margin) with adjusted EBITDA ex‑interest $18M (company high), and management raised FY2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $285–295M while targeting $90M core adjusted EBITDA at the midpoint. Strategic product/regulatory initiatives — Payoneer launched stablecoin wallet pilots and applied for an uninsured national trust bank, attracting thousands to the bank waitlist (80% net‑new), which could materially expand TAM and product monetization over a multi‑year horizon.

— Payoneer launched stablecoin wallet pilots and applied for an uninsured national trust bank, attracting thousands to the bank waitlist (80% net‑new), which could materially expand TAM and product monetization over a multi‑year horizon. Interest‑income and hedge exposure — Q1 interest income was $52M and FY guidance assumes $200M; only ~53% (~$4B) of customer funds are hedged, leaving revenue and take‑rate sensitive to prevailing interest rates and unhedged balances.

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Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of Payoneer Global stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,387,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.57.

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Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company's stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,263 shares of the company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global NASDAQ: PAYO operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company's core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

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