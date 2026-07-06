PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $9,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,662,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,120,288.32. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 280,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $13,062,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 570,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $26,425,200.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $8,558,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,570 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $8,635,995.70.

On Friday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,317,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $9,587,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 31,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $1,350,360.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $8,974,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $10,100,200.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $133,230.00.

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PBF Energy Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE PBF traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.53) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.65%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $171,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,820 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PBF Energy by 147.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,639,000 after buying an additional 1,651,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 230.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $45,183,000 after buying an additional 1,454,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 2,198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PBF

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

Further Reading

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