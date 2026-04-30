PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $133,230.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 18,888,698 shares in the company, valued at $838,847,078.18. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 362,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $15,747,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $3,297,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 130,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $6,003,400.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $30,312,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 637,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $31,824,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $10,148,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $4,346,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 469,700 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $23,221,968.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 687,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $34,024,375.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 472,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $22,193,440.00.

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PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,259,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.63). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.54%.The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.53) EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. PBF Energy's payout ratio is presently -74.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,327,255 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $171,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,772,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,516 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $45,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,243,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2,198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,212,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PBF Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PBF Energy

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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