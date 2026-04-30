PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Sells $15,747,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 362,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $15,747,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,891,698 shares in the company, valued at $821,788,863. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $133,230.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $3,297,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 130,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $6,003,400.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $30,312,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 637,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $31,824,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $10,148,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $4,346,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 469,700 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $23,221,968.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 687,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $34,024,375.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 472,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $22,193,440.00.

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PBF Energy Trading Up 0.6%

PBF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.39. 7,259,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.63). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.53) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded PBF Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.38.

Get Our Latest Report on PBF

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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