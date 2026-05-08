PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDFS. Wall Street Zen lowered PDF Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

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PDF Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,385.00 and a beta of 1.70. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 44,730 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,385 shares of the technology company's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,515 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 1,818.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,347 shares of the technology company's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $464,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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