PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDFS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

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PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $43.97 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,198.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,733,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,843,000 after buying an additional 162,358 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 74.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 160,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 68,574 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 595.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 451,788 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 386,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $8,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company's stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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