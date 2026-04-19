Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
PDF Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen upgraded PDF Solutions from a "Hold" to a "Buy" rating in a recent research note, indicating increased analyst confidence.
  • Analyst opinions are mixed: DA Davidson raised its price target to $40 and rated the stock Buy, Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy with a $34 target, Weiss Ratings kept a Sell, and the MarketBeat consensus remains a "Hold" with a $37 price target.
  • PDFS opened at $43.97, trades near its 1-year high ($44.15) with a $1.75 billion market cap, and recently beat quarterly estimates with $0.30 EPS on $62.4 million revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than PDF Solutions.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PDFS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $43.97 on Friday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,198.50 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The firm had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $1,733,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 13.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,843,000 after buying an additional 162,358 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 74.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 160,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 68,574 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 595.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 451,788 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 386,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the third quarter worth $8,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company's stock.

About PDF Solutions

(Get Free Report)

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in PDF Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider PDF Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PDF Solutions wasn't on the list.

While PDF Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This…
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines