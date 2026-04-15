PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

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PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 23.1%

Shares of PDSB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 2,211,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,970. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock's fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. PDS Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 291,627 shares of the company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 156,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,797 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 94,344 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 80,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company's stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of targeted treatments for oncology and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary Amplivant™ adjuvant platform leverages Toll-like receptor 3 activation to prime antigen‐presenting cells, directing robust immune responses against defined tumor and viral antigens. Its lead therapeutic vaccine candidate, PDS‐0101, is designed to treat HPV16‐positive cancers and is being evaluated both as a monotherapy and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Beyond its HPV‐focused program, PDS Biotechnology is advancing a diversified pipeline of immunotherapies incorporating its Amplivant platform.

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