Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.25 and last traded at $41.09, with a volume of 24592 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

Get PGC alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $729.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $82.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial's payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In related news, EVP Maureen Hemhauser sold 5,272 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $187,630.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at $638,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 39,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company's stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peapack-Gladstone Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peapack-Gladstone Financial wasn't on the list.

While Peapack-Gladstone Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here