Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 82916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $349.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.620 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's dividend payout ratio is -4.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 81,472 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,064 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 172,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

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