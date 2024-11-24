Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 42,875 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG - Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,775 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 154.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,928 shares of the company's stock worth $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 670,787 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,342,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,059,977 shares of the company's stock worth $130,248,000 after purchasing an additional 379,105 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,879,191 shares of the company's stock worth $63,495,000 after purchasing an additional 217,799 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday.

MUFG stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

