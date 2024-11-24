Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,750 shares of the energy company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the quarter. SM Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.16% of SM Energy worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 79.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,421 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 19.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 764,118 shares of the energy company's stock worth $38,093,000 after buying an additional 124,450 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 411,103 shares of the energy company's stock worth $17,772,000 after buying an additional 185,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 144.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company's stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock's fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 33.89%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from SM Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.09.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

