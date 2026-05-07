Peloton Interactive Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 60,837 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,778 call options.

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Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Peloton Interactive stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.55. 25,841,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,573,007. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.50.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Saqib Baig sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 199,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,824.50. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 21,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $84,439.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 346,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,090.45. This trade represents a 5.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 949,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,638. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,020,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 246.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 127,825 shares of the company's stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 90,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company's stock.

More Peloton Interactive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Peloton Interactive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company swung to GAAP profitability with a reported profit (roughly $26M) for the quarter, marking a meaningful turnaround from prior losses; this is a major catalyst for the rally. Read More.

Company swung to GAAP profitability with a reported profit (roughly $26M) for the quarter, marking a meaningful turnaround from prior losses; this is a major catalyst for the rally. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Revenue topped Street expectations and management cited growth in equipment sales and subscription revenue (helped by higher subscription prices), which supports margin improvement and investor sentiment. Read More.

Revenue topped Street expectations and management cited growth in equipment sales and subscription revenue (helped by higher subscription prices), which supports margin improvement and investor sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company raised the low end of its annual sales guidance and presented an improved outlook, which reduces uncertainty and underpins the stock lift. Read More.

Company raised the low end of its annual sales guidance and presented an improved outlook, which reduces uncertainty and underpins the stock lift. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted partnerships (notably a reported Spotify tie-up) and product/subscription momentum as strategic positives that could help retention and ARPU. Read More.

Management highlighted partnerships (notably a reported Spotify tie-up) and product/subscription momentum as strategic positives that could help retention and ARPU. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Top-line growth was modest (revenue roughly +1.1% year-over-year); that suggests the recovery is underway but not yet high-growth. Investors should watch whether growth accelerates. Read More.

Top-line growth was modest (revenue roughly +1.1% year-over-year); that suggests the recovery is underway but not yet high-growth. Investors should watch whether growth accelerates. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Earnings per share slightly missed some consensus estimates (reported EPS ~ $0.05–$0.06 vs. ~ $0.07 expected), showing profitability is still fragile and can swing with small revenue or cost moves. Read More.

Earnings per share slightly missed some consensus estimates (reported EPS ~ $0.05–$0.06 vs. ~ $0.07 expected), showing profitability is still fragile and can swing with small revenue or cost moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage notes Peloton narrowed its outlook even as sales ticked up; narrowing guidance can be read as management being cautious about near-term visibility. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.25 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Peloton Interactive

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company's core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

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