Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA's share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$56.25 and traded as high as C$58.31. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$58.03, with a volume of 1,004,999 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$62.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.36.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL - Get Free Report) NYSE: PBA last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.66%.The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

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