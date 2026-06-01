Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Get Penguin Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Penguin Solutions Stock Up 6.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PENG traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.71. 3,070,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.93 and a beta of 2.88. Penguin Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.09.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $339.00 million. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Penguin Solutions will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PENG. Barclays cut Penguin Solutions from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Penguin Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Penguin Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maximiliane C. Straub sold 8,000 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 58,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,875. This trade represents a 11.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 12,546 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $282,912.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 99,726 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,248,821.30. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,851 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Penguin Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,264,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 596.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 1,706,482 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Penguin Solutions by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,211,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 849,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $7,250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,136,000.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Penguin Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Penguin Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Penguin Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here