Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Pennon Group logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pennon shares crossed above its 200‑day moving average, trading as high as GBX 547 and last at GBX 540 on heavy volume (~46.98M), with the 200‑day MA at GBX 535.93.
  • Analysts have recently raised targets (Citigroup to GBX 636, JPMorgan to GBX 615, Deutsche Bank to GBX 600), leaving a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target of GBX 630.25.
  • Valuation and balance‑sheet highlights: market cap ~£2.58B, P/E ~114 and a very high debt‑to‑equity of 357.72, indicating leverage and valuation risks despite regulated, predictable revenues.
  • Five stocks we like better than Pennon Group.

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 535.93 and traded as high as GBX 547. Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 540, with a volume of 46,982,438 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 628 to GBX 636 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 565 to GBX 615 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 580 to GBX 600 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 630.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pennon Group

Pennon Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.72. The company has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 555.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 535.93.

About Pennon Group

(Get Free Report)

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive. Our 25-year rolling licence provides predictable index-linked growth and visibility over future revenues. We provide clean and wastewater services through our businesses across the Great South West.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pennon Group Right Now?

Before you consider Pennon Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pennon Group wasn't on the list.

While Pennon Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
5 Space Stocks Already Climbing Ahead of the SpaceX IPO
By Bridget Bennett | April 14, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines