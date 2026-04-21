PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $92.2440 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.96 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 41.59%. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMT opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.4%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust's payout ratio is presently 163.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 49.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 113.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMT

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust NYSE: PMT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investment in agency and non-agency residential mortgage pools, credit risk transfer securities, and residential mortgage whole loans. As a mortgage REIT, PennyMac Investment Trust seeks to capture both interest rate spread and potential price appreciation in its portfolio holdings.

Established with external management by PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, the trust leverages the sponsor's mortgage servicing, underwriting and capital markets expertise.

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