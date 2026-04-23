PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Earns Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company's current price.

PBEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 217 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PensionBee Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 199.

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PensionBee Group Stock Performance

LON:PBEE remained flat at GBX 150 on Thursday. 51,673 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,824. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.08. The company has a market cap of £356.94 million, a PE ratio of -79.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.43. PensionBee Group has a one year low of GBX 131 and a one year high of GBX 175.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 EPS for the current year.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £7 billion in assets on behalf of c.300,000 customers. Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand. PensionBee accounts are invested by the world's largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

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