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PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Earns Sector perform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
PensionBee Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating with a GBX 170 price target, implying roughly a 13.3% upside from the current share price.
  • Two other brokers (Canaccord and Berenberg) maintain Buy ratings with higher targets (GBX 217 and GBX 210), leaving the consensus at a Moderate Buy and an average target of GBX 199.
  • Shares were flat at GBX 150 (market cap £356.9m) while the company reported negative quarterly EPS (GBX -1.20), a negative net margin (-6.69%) and a negative P/E, highlighting weak profitability.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of PensionBee Group.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "sector perform" rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the company's current price.

PBEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 217 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 210 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PensionBee Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 199.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group Stock Performance

LON:PBEE remained flat at GBX 150 on Thursday. 51,673 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,824. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock's 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 156.08. The company has a market cap of £356.94 million, a PE ratio of -79.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.43. PensionBee Group has a one year low of GBX 131 and a one year high of GBX 175.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 EPS for the current year.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £7 billion in assets on behalf of c.300,000 customers. Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand. PensionBee accounts are invested by the world's largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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