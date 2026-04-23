PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Receives "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 41.89% from the company's current price.

PBEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 170 price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 217 target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 199.

Get PensionBee Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LON:PBEE traded down GBX 2 on Thursday, reaching GBX 148. The company had a trading volume of 162,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,264. PensionBee Group has a 52-week low of GBX 131 and a 52-week high of GBX 175. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.18 million, a PE ratio of -78.72, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, analysts expect that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £7 billion in assets on behalf of c.300,000 customers. Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand. PensionBee accounts are invested by the world's largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PensionBee Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PensionBee Group wasn't on the list.

While PensionBee Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here