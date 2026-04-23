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PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Receives "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
PensionBee Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Berenberg Bank reissued a "Buy" rating on PensionBee with a GBX 210 price target, implying about a 41.89% upside from the current share price.
  • Shares traded down 1.3% at GBX 148 (market cap ~£352m) and sit within a 52-week range of GBX 131–175.
  • Analysts' views are mixed (consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average target of GBX 199 and Canaccord at GBX 217 vs RBC at GBX 170), but the company remains unprofitable—reported GBX (1.20) EPS last quarter, negative net margin, and an expected -9.39 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 210 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's price target suggests a potential upside of 41.89% from the company's current price.

PBEE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a GBX 170 price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 217 target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 199.

Get Our Latest Report on PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LON:PBEE traded down GBX 2 on Thursday, reaching GBX 148. The company had a trading volume of 162,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,264. PensionBee Group has a 52-week low of GBX 131 and a 52-week high of GBX 175. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.18 million, a PE ratio of -78.72, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.36%. As a group, analysts expect that PensionBee Group will post -9.3899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £7 billion in assets on behalf of c.300,000 customers. Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand. PensionBee accounts are invested by the world's largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

See Also

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