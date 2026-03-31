PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131 and last traded at GBX 140, with a volume of 480784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 217 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 199.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £333.07 million, a PE ratio of -74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.35.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that PensionBee Group plc will post -9.3899999 EPS for the current year.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £7 billion in assets on behalf of c.300,000 customers. Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand. PensionBee accounts are invested by the world's largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

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