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PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Sets New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
PensionBee Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PensionBee hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 131 and last at GBX 140 on volume of 480,784 shares, and is below its 50- and 200-day moving averages (≈GBX 154 / GBX 157).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but skewed positive with two "Buy" ratings and one "Hold", producing a consensus Moderate Buy rating and an average target price of GBX 199.
  • Fundamentals show negative earnings (quarterly EPS GBX (1.20), PE -74.47) with negative ROE and net margin, though the company reports strong liquidity (current ratio 9.34) and a market cap of about £333m.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of PensionBee Group.

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 131 and last traded at GBX 140, with a volume of 480784 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of PensionBee Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 217 price objective on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 199.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £333.07 million, a PE ratio of -74.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock's 50-day moving average is GBX 154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 157.35.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported GBX (1.20) earnings per share for the quarter. PensionBee Group had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that PensionBee Group plc will post -9.3899999 EPS for the current year.

PensionBee Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PensionBee is creating a global leader in the consumer retirement market with approximately £7 billion in assets on behalf of c.300,000 customers. Founded in 2014, we aspire to make as many people as possible pension confident so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. We help our customers to combine their retirement savings into a new online account, which they can manage from the palm of their hand. PensionBee accounts are invested by the world's largest investment managers, collectively looking after more than $10 trillion in savings between them.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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