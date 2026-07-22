Penske Automotive Group (PAG) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $7.9745 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

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Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PAG opened at $195.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Penske Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $207.22. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $177.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.74.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Penske Automotive Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.80, for a total value of $257,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,992.80. This trade represents a 7.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,488 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $238,109.76. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 52.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 488 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 506.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Penske Automotive Group

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: PAG, headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

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