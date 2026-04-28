Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.300-5.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.470-1.500 EPS.

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Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock traded down $8.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.94. 859,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,473. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.39. Pentair has a 1-year low of $83.35 and a 1-year high of $113.95.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Pentair's dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Pentair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PNR

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at $828,917.10. This represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,959 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pentair by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,737,000 after buying an additional 170,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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