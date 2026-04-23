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Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Peoples Financial Services logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) will report Q1 2026 results before the market opens on April 30, with analysts expecting $1.53 EPS and $49.90M revenue and an earnings call at 4:00 PM ET.
  • The firm raised its quarterly dividend to $0.625 per share (annualized $2.50), implying a roughly 4.4% yield and a payout ratio near 27.6%.
  • PFIS trades at a low valuation (market cap ≈ $569M and P/E ≈ 6.3); analyst coverage is mixed with an average "Hold" rating and $53 price target, though Weiss recently upgraded it to a "Buy."
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Peoples Financial Services.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.16). Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 21.50%.The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.25 million.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The company has a market cap of $569.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

Peoples Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Peoples Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Peoples Financial Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Peoples Financial Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Peoples Financial Services by 59.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corporation is the bank holding company for PeoplesBank, a community-focused commercial bank headquartered in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, PeoplesBank, PFIS offers a full suite of banking services to individuals, small businesses, and commercial clients. These services include deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, commercial and industrial lending, and treasury management solutions.

Founded in 1842, PeoplesBank has grown organically and through selective acquisitions to become a prominent community bank in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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