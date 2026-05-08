Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st.

Perdoceo Education has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Perdoceo Education to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

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Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company's fifty day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.160 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.00.

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Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation NASDAQ: PRDO is a for-profit postsecondary education provider offering certificate, associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. The company operates primarily through two brand platforms—Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University—delivering career-focused education both on campus and online. These programs span fields such as business, information technology, healthcare and criminal justice, targeting working adults seeking to advance or pivot their careers.

With headquarters in Schaumburg, Illinois, Perdoceo serves students across the United States and internationally through its online offerings.

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