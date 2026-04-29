Perimeter Solutions (PRM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $121.8010 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 17.82% and a negative net margin of 31.61%.The firm had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.05 million. On average, analysts expect Perimeter Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Perimeter Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE PRM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 70,581 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,991. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95. Perimeter Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PRM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Perimeter Solutions from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Perimeter Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William N. Thorndike, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,921,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,735,656 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $204,152,280.72. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,145,141 shares of the company's stock worth $115,188,000 after buying an additional 221,290 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,691,773 shares of the company's stock worth $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,200,527 shares of the company's stock worth $88,111,000 after purchasing an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Balance Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,274,018 shares of the company's stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 599,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company's stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions Ltd. NYSE: PRM is a global specialty chemicals company focused on delivering performance-driven solutions for the oil and gas, coatings, plastics, water treatment and packaging markets. Established as an independent publicly traded company in December 2019 following its spin-off from NewMarket Corporation, Perimeter Solutions has positioned itself as a leading provider of highly engineered chemical products designed to optimize upstream oil recovery, protect infrastructure and enhance the performance of industrial processes.

The company's core product portfolio spans several key segments.

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