Periscope Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its stake in Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL - Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Spark I Acquisition comprises about 2.0% of Periscope Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 2.13% of Spark I Acquisition worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Spark I Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company's stock.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPKL opened at $10.56 on Friday. Spark I Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44.

Spark I Acquisition Company Profile

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

