Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get PPIH alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPIH

Perma-Pipe International Stock Down 6.3%

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $30.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.57. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $36.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $55.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 20.96%.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Pipe International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 29.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1,595.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,419 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company's stock.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Ltd. is a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol PPIH that specializes in the design, manufacture and installation of prefabricated piping systems. Its core business revolves around factory-assembled thermal insulation and corrosion protection solutions, including pre-insulated pipe, heat tracing, field-applied jackets and specialty spool pieces. These engineered systems are custom-built to industry specifications and are used to maintain temperatures, control heat loss and extend the life of critical piping infrastructure.

The company's products and services serve a diverse range of end markets, with primary focus on oil and gas production, petrochemical processing, power generation, district energy, and industrial facilities.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Perma-Pipe International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Perma-Pipe International wasn't on the list.

While Perma-Pipe International currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here