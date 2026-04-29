Perrigo (PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3333 per share and revenue of $1.0310 billion for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Perrigo's quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Perrigo Price Performance

PRGO opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Perrigo's dividend payout ratio is presently -11.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi boosted its position in Perrigo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 5,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 126.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,159,768 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 647,982 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 513,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 439.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. Argus raised Perrigo to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Perrigo from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Perrigo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Perrigo

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc is a global healthcare supplier specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and self-care products, as well as generic prescription pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company develops, manufactures and distributes a broad array of consumer health products, including analgesics, vitamins and supplements, digestive health remedies, topical treatments, and infant formulas. Perrigo's focus on private-label solutions has made it a leading partner for retailers and pharmacy chains seeking high-quality, value-oriented alternatives to branded medications and health supplements.

Organized across three principal business segments—Consumer Healthcare, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients—Perrigo's operations span research and development, manufacturing, quality assurance and global distribution.

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