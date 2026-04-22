Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Volume Increase - Time to Buy?

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session's volume of 22,072 shares.The stock last traded at $58.90 and had previously closed at $58.9750.

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Pershing Square Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.91.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. OTCMKTS: PSHZF is a Guernsey-registered closed-ended investment company that offers public investors access to the concentrated investment strategy of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Founded by William “Bill” Ackman, the firm employs a value-oriented, fundamental approach to equity investing, often engaging in activist campaigns to unlock shareholder value. Since its launch in April 2012, Pershing Square Holdings has built a portfolio of high-conviction positions in a select group of publicly traded companies, predominantly in North America and Western Europe.

As a holding company, Pershing Square Holdings does not originate new funds but rather issues ordinary shares to investors seeking exposure to the flagship strategy of Pershing Square Capital.

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