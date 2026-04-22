Free Trial
â†’ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Pershing Square logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) crossed below its 200‑day moving average, trading as low as $58.90 and last at $58.98 versus a 200‑day MA of $60.91.
  • The company displays strong liquidity and low leverage, with a current and quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.24.
  • Pershing Square Holdings is a Guernsey‑registered closed‑ended investment company run by Bill Ackman, offering investors exposure to a concentrated, activist, value‑oriented equity strategy.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.91 and traded as low as $58.90. Pershing Square shares last traded at $58.9750, with a volume of 27,219 shares changing hands.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Pershing Square

(Get Free Report)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. OTCMKTS: PSHZF is a Guernsey-registered closed-ended investment company that offers public investors access to the concentrated investment strategy of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Founded by William “Bill” Ackman, the firm employs a value-oriented, fundamental approach to equity investing, often engaging in activist campaigns to unlock shareholder value. Since its launch in April 2012, Pershing Square Holdings has built a portfolio of high-conviction positions in a select group of publicly traded companies, predominantly in North America and Western Europe.

As a holding company, Pershing Square Holdings does not originate new funds but rather issues ordinary shares to investors seeking exposure to the flagship strategy of Pershing Square Capital.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pershing Square Right Now?

Before you consider Pershing Square, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pershing Square wasn't on the list.

While Pershing Square currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom Cover
7 Stocks to Ride The A.I. Megaboom


We are about to experience the greatest A.I. boom in stock market history...

Thanks to a pivotal economic catalyst, specific tech stocks will skyrocket just like they did during the "dot com" boom in the 1990s.

That’s why, we’ve hand-selected 7 tiny tech disruptor stocks positioned to surge.

  1. The first pick is a tiny under-the-radar A.I. stock that's trading for just $3.00. This company already has 98 registered patents for cutting-edge voice and sound recognition technology... And has lined up major partnerships with some of the biggest names in the auto, tech, and music industry... plus many more.
  2. The second pick presents an affordable avenue to bolster EVs and AI development…. Analysts are calling this stock a “buy” right now and predict a high price target of $19.20, substantially more than its current $6 trading price.
  3. Our final and favorite pick is generating a brand-new kind of AI. It's believed this tech will be bigger than the current well-known leader in this industry… Analysts predict this innovative tech is gearing up to create a tidal wave of new wealth, fueling a $15.7 TRILLION market boom.

Right now, we’re staring down the barrel of a true once-in-a-lifetime moment. As an investment opportunity, this kind of breakthrough doesn't come along every day.

And the window to get in on the ground-floor — maximizing profit potential from this expected market surge — is closing quickly...

Simply click the link below to get the names and tickers of the 7 small stocks with potential to make investors very, very happy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
Trump, Elon prep for AI “Black Swan”
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines