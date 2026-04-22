Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.91 and traded as low as $58.90. Pershing Square shares last traded at $58.9750, with a volume of 27,219 shares changing hands.
Pershing Square Stock Performance
The business's 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Pershing Square
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Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. OTCMKTS: PSHZF is a Guernsey-registered closed-ended investment company that offers public investors access to the concentrated investment strategy of Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. Founded by William “Bill” Ackman, the firm employs a value-oriented, fundamental approach to equity investing, often engaging in activist campaigns to unlock shareholder value. Since its launch in April 2012, Pershing Square Holdings has built a portfolio of high-conviction positions in a select group of publicly traded companies, predominantly in North America and Western Europe.
As a holding company, Pershing Square Holdings does not originate new funds but rather issues ordinary shares to investors seeking exposure to the flagship strategy of Pershing Square Capital.
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