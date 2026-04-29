Persimmon (LON:PSN) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,027 and last traded at GBX 1,027, with a volume of 9804601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,074.

Get Persimmon alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,300 price objective on shares of Persimmon in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,750 price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,613 to GBX 1,615 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,819 to GBX 1,792 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Persimmon to a "hold" rating and set a GBX 1,419 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 1,528.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Persimmon

Persimmon Stock Down 4.4%

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,227.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,292.20.

Persimmon (LON:PSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 100.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Persimmon had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Persimmon Plc will post 98.2810615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4. Further, it offers concrete bricks and roof tile. Persimmon Plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Persimmon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Persimmon wasn't on the list.

While Persimmon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here