Free Trial
→ My feud with Zohran Mamdani (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
Persimmon logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares saw an unusually-strong intraday volume of about 15,253 shares, a roughly 15% increase from the prior session, with the stock last trading near $29.19 (up slightly from $29.07).
  • Analysts remain positive—Citigroup reiterated a "Buy" and MarketBeat shows an average rating of Buy (one Strong Buy, four Buy ratings).
  • Persimmon is a major UK homebuilder, but the stock is trading well below its technicals, sitting under both the 50-day ($35.99) and 200-day ($34.70) simple moving averages.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session's volume of 13,254 shares.The stock last traded at $29.19 and had previously closed at $29.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Persimmon

Persimmon Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

Persimmon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Persimmon plc OTCMKTS: PSMMY is a leading United Kingdom–based residential property developer primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company's product range spans starter homes for first-time buyers, family houses and executive properties, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs. Persimmon also offers warranty and after-sales services through its in-house customer care teams, ensuring ongoing support for homeowners.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in York, North Yorkshire, Persimmon has grown from a regional builder into one of the UK's most prolific housebuilders.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Persimmon Right Now?

Before you consider Persimmon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Persimmon wasn't on the list.

While Persimmon currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
3 Utility Stocks With Strong Dividends and Room to Run Higher
By Dan Schmidt | April 5, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
Valuation to the Moon? SpaceX Gears Up for IPO Liftoff With a Confidential Filing
By Jessica Mitacek | April 2, 2026
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
Three Stocks Under $20 With Massive Upside Potential
By Chris Markoch | March 31, 2026
tc pixel
Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
Free: The Crypto Summit That Could Change Your Life
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
As Recession Odds Climb, Defensive Sectors Continue to Outperform
By Jessica Mitacek | April 1, 2026
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?
By Sam Quirke | April 1, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
3 Sectors Set to Soar After the Selloff — and 1 to Avoid
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
These Stocks Are Killing My Portfolio — Time to Bail?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
Nuclear May Have Hit the Floor — Is This the Generational Buying Opportunity?
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines