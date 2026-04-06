Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - What's Next?

Shares of Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session's volume of 13,254 shares.The stock last traded at $29.19 and had previously closed at $29.07.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Persimmon

Persimmon Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon plc OTCMKTS: PSMMY is a leading United Kingdom–based residential property developer primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company's product range spans starter homes for first-time buyers, family houses and executive properties, addressing a broad spectrum of customer needs. Persimmon also offers warranty and after-sales services through its in-house customer care teams, ensuring ongoing support for homeowners.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in York, North Yorkshire, Persimmon has grown from a regional builder into one of the UK's most prolific housebuilders.

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