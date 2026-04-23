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Personal Group (LON:PGH) Insider Paula Constant Sells 84,251 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Personal Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Personal Group insider Paula Constant sold 84,251 shares on April 22 at an average price of GBX 333, totaling £280,555.83.
  • Stock & valuation: LON:PGH opened at GBX 335, trades in a 52-week range of GBX 240–404, has a market cap of about £104.5m and a P/E of 15.16, with 50/200-day moving averages near GBX 322/325.
  • Earnings & analyst view: The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 23.30 (ROE 20.34%, net margin 15.06%); analysts record a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a price target of GBX 522.50 and Canaccord set a buy target of GBX 415.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH - Get Free Report) insider Paula Constant sold 84,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333, for a total value of £280,555.83.

Personal Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PGH opened at GBX 335 on Thursday. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 240 and a 52-week high of GBX 404. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 322.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 324.72.

Personal Group (LON:PGH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Group had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 15.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Personal Group from GBX 416 to GBX 415 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 522.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGH

About Personal Group

(Get Free Report)

Personal Group Holdings Plc AIM: PGH is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c. 1.25 million UK employees. The Group's insurance provides employees with access to affordable, individual policies for hospital, recovery and death benefit plans. The Group's award-winning benefits platform, Hapi, brings together extensive employee benefits, discounts and rewards, in one responsive platform.

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