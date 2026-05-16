Pet Valu Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Pet Valu TSE: PET reported higher first-quarter 2026 revenue but lower profitability as Canadian pet owners leaned more heavily into promotions and value-oriented shopping amid broader household budget pressures, management said on the company’s earnings call.

Chief Executive Officer Greg Ramier said the Canadian pet industry remained shaped by “a strong desire for value,” citing sustained inflationary pressure and a sharp rise in retail fuel costs during the quarter. He said Pet Valu used prior price investments, promotions, convenience and product expertise to gain market share, particularly among loyal customers buying recurring consumables.

“Our loyalty penetration hit another all-time record of approximately 90% in the quarter,” Ramier said. He added that the company converted more casual customers into monthly shoppers, which management views as important for long-term customer retention.

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Revenue Rises, Margins Contract

Chief Financial Officer Linda Drysdale said system-wide sales were CA$375 million, up 2.5% from a year earlier, supported by 41 new locations opened over the past 12 months. Same-store sales were flat, as growth in average basket was offset by trip consolidation and fewer non-loyalty visits.

First-quarter revenue rose 3% year over year to CA$288 million, which Drysdale said was at the midpoint of the company’s full-year outlook range. Gross profit was CA$90 million, representing a gross margin of 31.4%, compared with 33.1% a year earlier after excluding minor non-recurring supply chain transformation costs.

Drysdale attributed the margin decline mainly to higher sales in areas where Pet Valu has made pricing and promotional investments intended to grow market share and win more monthly consumable trips. She also said the company delivered another quarter of distribution cost leverage, supported by efficiency gains.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were CA$56 million. Excluding share-based compensation and other costs not indicative of business performance, SG&A was CA$54 million, or 18.7% of revenue, up 50 basis points from the prior year. The increase was tied to higher technology SaaS fees and costs from a higher corporate store count, including stores still maturing in sales.

Adjusted EBITDA was CA$56 million, representing a 19.4% adjusted EBITDA margin. Net income was CA$20 million, down from CA$22 million a year earlier. Adjusted net income was CA$22 million, or CA$0.31 per diluted share, compared with CA$25 million, or CA$0.36 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Company Updates 2026 Outlook

Pet Valu maintained its full-year 2026 revenue growth outlook of 2% to 4% on a 52-week comparable basis. The company said the outlook is supported by approximately 40 new stores, flat to 2% same-store sales growth and a slight increase in wholesale penetration.

However, management updated its profitability expectations, saying adjusted EBITDA margin is now expected to be approximately 21%. Drysdale said the forecast reflects the current level of value-seeking behavior, higher fuel costs and the company’s planned actions to adapt.

Drysdale said Pet Valu expects adjusted net income per diluted share to be similar to 2025 on a 52-week comparable basis. She said management has “a strong line of sight” into the improvements needed to meet or exceed the outlook, with about two-thirds expected to come from greater SG&A leverage and one-third from adjustments to the commercial plan.

Ramier said higher fuel prices have affected both demand patterns and costs. Customers have shifted more purchases into promotional periods and events, while higher fuel costs are beginning to appear in freight, transportation and vendor costs.

“We are optimizing our commercial plan with speed to deliver value more efficiently while contemplating these cost pressures,” Ramier said.

Stores, Digital Channels and Loyalty Remain Focus Areas

Pet Valu and its franchisees opened eight stores in the quarter, ending with 870 stores across Canada. Ramier said the company remains on pace to open roughly 40 stores this year, including locations in rural markets such as Wawa and Manitouwadge in Northern Ontario.

Digital capabilities also contributed to growth. Ramier said direct-to-consumer sales grew, while performance was strongest in Click & Collect and online delivery platforms. He said online delivery customers over-indexed in products that are only available in store, such as Frozen Raw or Gently Cooked offerings, which management sees as incremental to the company’s broader digital business.

Pet Valu also saw continued momentum in its AutoShip subscription service. Ramier said the program has shown strong growth and low churn since the introduction of the company’s everyday value initiative last year.

The company highlighted several merchandising initiatives, including the February launch of an Item of the Month program for hardlines essentials and participation as the first pet prize partner in Tim Hortons’ Roll Up To Win contest. Ramier also pointed to new products, including an exclusive listing of Canada Pooch’s WAGLAB interactive toy line, Performatrin Prime Digestion Support and the expansion of Performatrin Culinary with Frozen Raw for Cats.

Balance Sheet and Buybacks

Drysdale said Pet Valu ended the quarter with more than CA$180 million in liquidity and leverage of 2.3 times, including net lease obligations. Inventory was CA$143 million, up 7% from a year earlier, reflecting the timing of receipts for new programs and product launches.

Net capital expenditures were CA$7 million in the quarter, supporting new stores, renovations and maintenance. The company continues to expect net capital expenditures of approximately CA$20 million for the year.

Free cash flow was CA$13 million, compared with CA$15 million a year earlier, due to higher tax payments. Pet Valu repurchased nearly 600,000 shares in the first quarter for total consideration of CA$15 million under its normal course issuer bid. Drysdale said the company had repurchased another CA$10 million of shares so far in the second quarter.

Analysts Press Management on Promotions and Demand

During the question-and-answer session, RBC Capital Markets analyst Irene Nattel asked whether gross margin pressure was being driven by deeper promotions or higher promotional penetration. Ramier said promotional intensity remained elevated but not meaningfully higher than in the fourth quarter, while customers leaned more heavily into promotional periods.

Asked by CIBC analyst Mark Petrie whether further price investments were embedded in the margin guidance, Ramier said Pet Valu is “very happy” with its current price position following investments made in 2025. He said the company is adjusting promotional depth and breadth, leveraging its loyalty program and leaning into successful programs such as Item of the Month.

Stifel analyst Martin Landry asked about new store economics and franchisee health. Ramier said the company still sees strong returns from new stores and remains on track to open 40 stores this year and next year. He also said franchisee health remains strong, with “strong four-wall EBITDA rates.”

Management said demand trends in the second quarter to date remain similar to the first quarter, with competitive and consumer dynamics largely unchanged since the fuel price increase. Ramier said same-store sales growth so far in the second quarter has been relatively similar to the first quarter.

About Pet Valu TSE: PET

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing pet-related products through its stores. Its products include Dry Food, Wet Food, Frozen raw food, Jerky Treats, and Training treats among others. The services offered by the company include Dog Wash, Adoption, Grooming, and Frozen Raw.

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