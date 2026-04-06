Peter Greenleaf Sells 797 Shares of Pelthos Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS) Stock

Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS - Get Free Report) Director Peter Greenleaf sold 797 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $16,673.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $516,326.52. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Pelthos Therapeutics Stock Up 19.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTHS traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,812. The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Pelthos Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Pelthos Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pelthos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Pelthos Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pelthos Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Pelthos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTHS. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 6,007 shares of the company's stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pelthos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pelthos Therapeutics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the company's stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr grew its position in Pelthos Therapeutics by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 19,281 shares of the company's stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diadema Partners LP increased its stake in Pelthos Therapeutics by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Diadema Partners LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pelthos Therapeutics

We are a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing new therapeutics to alleviate pain. Our clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as “NaV1.7”, as well as other receptors in the NaV family. NaV1.7 has been genetically validated as a pain receptor in human physiology. Genetic studies have shown that families with a certain inherited NaV1.7 modulation consistently show a pathology of not feeling pain. A NaV1.7 blocker is a chemical entity that modulates the structure of the sodium-channel in a way to prevent the transmission of pain perception to the central nervous system (“CNS”).

Further Reading

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