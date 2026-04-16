Peter Heerma Sells 7,215 Shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX - Get Free Report) insider Peter Heerma sold 7,215 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $302,524.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 138,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,811,833.44. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Peter Heerma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Peter Heerma sold 7,310 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $234,797.20.

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Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8%

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.50 and a beta of 0.86. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $43.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TVTX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Travere Therapeutics this week:

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: TVTX is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, dedicated to the development and commercialization of therapies for rare kidney and genetic disorders. The company's mission is to address unmet needs in conditions with limited treatment options by focusing on diseases that affect small patient populations. Travere combines research, development and commercial capabilities to bring innovative medicines to market.

The company's lead product is sparsentan, a dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist that has received accelerated approval from the U.S.

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