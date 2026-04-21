Peter Thompson Sells 2,948 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) Director Peter Thompson sold 2,948 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Saturday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $131,244.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,964,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,991,738.48. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

SION stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.79. 353,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,818. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.63. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $46.46. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 3.01.

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Sionna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Lifesci Capital upgraded Sionna Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Sionna Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sionna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SION

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation RNA therapeutics for oncology and immunology indications. Leveraging proprietary lipid nanoparticle and coacervate delivery technologies, the company aims to overcome key challenges associated with stability, targeting and immune activation that have historically limited the clinical performance of mRNA-based medicines. Its strategic focus spans both solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as selected autoimmune disorders, reflecting a broad ambition to harness the power of messenger RNA in diverse therapeutic areas.

At the heart of Sionna’s approach is a platform that combines optimized ionizable lipids with bespoke surface chemistries to enhance payload delivery, intracellular release and endosomal escape.

Further Reading

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