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Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Petra Diamonds logo with Basic Materials background
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Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.60 and traded as high as GBX 18.35. Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 18, with a volume of 232,420 shares.

Petra Diamonds Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3,777.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.60.

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan and Finsch Mines) and one open pit mine in Tanzania (Williamson). In January 2025, Petra announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell its entire shareholding in the entity that holds Petra's interest in Williamson. Petra's strategy is to focus on value rather than volume production by optimising recoveries from its high-quality asset base in order to maximise their efficiency and profitability.

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