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Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Insider Natalie `Jane Purchases 2,525 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Pets at Home Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Natalie Jane purchased 2,525 shares of Pets at Home Group on July 20 at GBX 198 each, totaling about £4,999.50.
  • Stock and valuation context: The shares recently traded around GBX 198.50, near the midpoint of their 52-week range of GBX 167.20 to GBX 249.80, with a market cap of £877.07 million and a P/E ratio of 14.60.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive: Three analysts rate the stock a Buy and one a Hold, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 240. The company has also authorized a share buyback plan.
  • Interested in Pets at Home Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) insider Natalie `Jane bought 2,525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.50.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 198.50 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Pets at Home Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 167.20 and a one year high of GBX 249.80. The firm has a market cap of £877.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 14.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of GBX 146.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 EPS for the current year.

Pets at Home Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 265 price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 245 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 240.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pets at Home Group

About Pets at Home Group

(Get Free Report)

We are the UK's leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care. Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners. We'll help owners select the right food for their pet with nutrition consultations, help test the water is safe for their fish tank before new fish are introduced, and help socialise a new puppy with socilaisation and training classes - and much more.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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