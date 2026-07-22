Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Insider Natalie `Jane Purchases 2,525 Shares

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) insider Natalie `Jane bought 2,525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 198 per share, for a total transaction of £4,999.50.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts: Sign Up

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 198.50 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Pets at Home Group Plc has a one year low of GBX 167.20 and a one year high of GBX 249.80. The firm has a market cap of £877.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 14.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of GBX 146.96 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 EPS for the current year.

Pets at Home Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 24th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PETS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 265 price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 245 target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 240.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pets at Home Group

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK's leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care. Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners. We'll help owners select the right food for their pet with nutrition consultations, help test the water is safe for their fish tank before new fish are introduced, and help socialise a new puppy with socilaisation and training classes - and much more.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pets at Home Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pets at Home Group wasn't on the list.

While Pets at Home Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here