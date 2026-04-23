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Pfizer Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:PFE)

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Pfizer logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Pfizer announced a quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, with an ex-dividend/record date of May 8 and a payment date of June 12, implying an annualized yield of about 6.4%.
  • The dividend appears well covered: Pfizer's payout ratio is about 55.8%, and analysts expect the company to earn roughly enough per share to sustain the $1.72 annualized dividend going forward.
  • Pfizer beat Q4 estimates, reporting $0.66 EPS versus a $0.57 consensus and $17.56 billion in revenue, while analysts project roughly $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, June 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Pfizer has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pfizer to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.0%.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Read More

Dividend History for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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