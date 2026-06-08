Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 1.5% - What's Next?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.60 and last traded at $25.6550. Approximately 39,882,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 41,152,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

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Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported Phase 2b data for its obesity drug berobenatide showing about 15.9% weight loss, reinforcing the company’s case for building a meaningful GLP-1/obesity franchise and supporting expectations for a larger late-stage development program. Article Title

Pfizer reported Phase 2b data for its obesity drug berobenatide showing about 15.9% weight loss, reinforcing the company’s case for building a meaningful GLP-1/obesity franchise and supporting expectations for a larger late-stage development program. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. FDA approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI, allowing it to be used in additional hemophilia A or B patient populations, including pediatric patients ages 6 to 11 and patients with inhibitors. This expands the drug’s commercial opportunity and adds a near-term growth driver. Article Title

The U.S. FDA approved an expanded indication for HYMPAVZI, allowing it to be used in additional hemophilia A or B patient populations, including pediatric patients ages 6 to 11 and patients with inhibitors. This expands the drug’s commercial opportunity and adds a near-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Options activity jumped sharply, with traders buying unusually large volumes of PFE call options. That suggests some investors are positioning for continued upside or a volatility-driven move higher.

Options activity jumped sharply, with traders buying unusually large volumes of PFE call options. That suggests some investors are positioning for continued upside or a volatility-driven move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer also presented at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, but no major new company-specific catalyst was highlighted in the transcript excerpt provided. Article Title

Pfizer also presented at Goldman Sachs’ 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, but no major new company-specific catalyst was highlighted in the transcript excerpt provided. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary about rising capital spending turning “cash cows” into weaker investments may remind investors that large pharma names like Pfizer still face pressure from heavy R&D and capital needs, though this is more of a sector-theme concern than a direct Pfizer-specific hit. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's payout ratio is 131.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 132.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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