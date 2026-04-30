Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.8% Higher - Should You Buy?

Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.7450. 38,382,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 42,983,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Pfizer's payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,346,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,479,520,000 after buying an additional 7,031,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,445,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $7,481,085,000 after buying an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,192,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,235,642,000 after buying an additional 1,184,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,113,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,218,929,000 after buying an additional 14,342,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,830,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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