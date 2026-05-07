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Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Pharming Group logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Stock gap down: Pharming shares tumbled after hours, opening at $13.07 (prior close $16.40) and last trading around $11.86 on light volume following the earnings release.
  • Earnings and revenue missed: Pharming reported EPS of ($0.07) versus analysts' $0.05 estimate and revenue of $72.45M versus the $92.06M consensus.
  • Analyst and investor backdrop: the stock still carries a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $38.33 average target, but institutional ownership is very low (≈0.03%).
  • Interested in Pharming Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $13.07. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.8580, with a volume of 26,681 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.06 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Pharming Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Pharming Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pharming Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pharming Group by 11,310.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,868 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,222.10 and a beta of 0.04.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company's lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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