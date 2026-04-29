Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 339,252 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session's volume of 172,719 shares.The stock last traded at $28.65 and had previously closed at $28.22.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Pharvaris from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pharvaris presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHVS

Pharvaris Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.97. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -2.58.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pharvaris N.V. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Berndt Modig sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $65,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,051.20. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peng Lu sold 7,001 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $210,380.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,794.15. This represents a 9.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,426 shares of company stock worth $1,578,273.

Institutional Trading of Pharvaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pharvaris by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel oral therapies for rare bradykinin-driven diseases. The company's core mission is to address conditions characterized by uncontrolled activation of the plasma kallikrein-kinin system, with a primary emphasis on hereditary angioedema (HAE), a debilitating disorder marked by recurrent swelling episodes.

The company's lead program, PHA121, is an investigational once-daily oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor designed for prophylactic treatment of HAE and is advancing through clinical trials.

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