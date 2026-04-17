Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded at Citigroup

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 target price on Phibro Animal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.40.

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Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.96. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.930-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phibro Animal Health news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $384,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 316,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,487,684 over the last 90 days. 50.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 30.3% during the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,619 shares of the company's stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 91,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

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