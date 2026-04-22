Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.360-8.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.020-2.070 EPS.

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Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $238.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $170.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.81. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $142.11 and a one year high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,161,027 shares of the company's stock worth $2,271,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,685 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6,821.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,490,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,851,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,263 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 28.1% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,426,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $717,918,000 after purchasing an additional 971,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,019,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,136,402,000 after purchasing an additional 791,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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