PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Rating Lowered to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Freedom Capital lowered shares of PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of PHINIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $93.00 price target on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PHINIA currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.80.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on PHINIA

PHINIA Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of PHIN opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. PHINIA has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $81.11.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.59 million. PHINIA had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PHINIA will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

In related news, VP Neil Fryer sold 624 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $45,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,322,595. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Gustanski sold 3,812 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $277,246.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 14,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,081,567.83. This represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PHINIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,510,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,740,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,996 shares of the company's stock valued at $144,314,000 after acquiring an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LP boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,727,468 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,295,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,641,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,377,000 after acquiring an additional 74,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 13.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,364,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,433,000 after acquiring an additional 165,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company's stock.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules.

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