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Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Piedmont Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Piedmont Realty Trust issued FY 2026 EPS guidance of 1.490–1.540, essentially in line with the consensus forecast of 1.490, while it did not provide formal revenue guidance.
  • In the most recent quarter PDM reported a $0.10 loss per share (vs. a $0.36 estimate) but beat revenue at $143.29M; shares rose 1.8% to $8.37 and analysts’ consensus rating is Hold with an average target of $9.00.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.490-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Piedmont Realty Trust Trading Up 1.8%

PDM traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,674. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.29. Piedmont Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $143.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.05 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.Piedmont Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.540 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Realty Trust will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Piedmont Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,309 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,951 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Piedmont Realty Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company's stock.

Piedmont Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company's portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company's operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

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