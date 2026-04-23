Piedmont Realty Trust (PDM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Piedmont Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $113.0460 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $142.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $139.39 million. On average, analysts expect Piedmont Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Piedmont Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. Piedmont Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 368.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,046,431 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 1,609,919 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,469,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,825,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 834,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 421,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 394,226 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 363,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Piedmont Realty Trust

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, that focuses on the ownership, acquisition and management of office properties. The company's portfolio comprises a mix of multi-tenant and single-tenant buildings, with a particular emphasis on small- to mid-size office campuses and urban infill properties. Piedmont Realty Trust structures its leases and property services to support a diversified base of tenants, including professional services firms, government agencies and technology companies.

The company's operating model combines property management, leasing and strategic capital allocation to enhance asset value and drive income stability.

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