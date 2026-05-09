Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Get PTY alerts: Sign Up

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4%

PTY stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund NYSE: PTY is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund wasn't on the list.

While Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here