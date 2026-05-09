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Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PTY)

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund declared a monthly dividend of $0.1188 per share, payable on June 1 to stockholders of record as of May 11. The ex-dividend date is also May 11.
  • The dividend implies an annualized yield of 11.6%, highlighting the fund’s relatively high income payout.
  • PTY shares were down 0.4% and opened at $12.31, trading near the middle of their 52-week range of $11.58 to $14.69.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.4%

PTY stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84.

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund NYSE: PTY is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). The fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income, with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve these goals through investment in a diversified portfolio of corporate debt securities, loan participations and other fixed-income instruments.

PTY primarily invests in a broad range of U.S.

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Dividend History for Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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